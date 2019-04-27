FFC earns Rs1.8bln in January-March

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited’s (FFC) profit decreased eight percent year-on-year to Rs1.8 billion for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs1.47. Fauji Fertilizer earned Rs2 billion with EPS of Rs1.61 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2.5/share for the quarter.
FFC’s sales fell 1.2 percent year-on-year to Rs20.9 billion in 1QCY2018. It was mainly due to lower phosphate volumes – 78.9 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, according to Taurus Securities. Urea volumes increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter.
