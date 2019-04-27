close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
April 27, 2019

FFC earns Rs1.8bln in January-March

April 27, 2019

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited’s (FFC) profit decreased eight percent year-on-year to Rs1.8 billion for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs1.47. Fauji Fertilizer earned Rs2 billion with EPS of Rs1.61 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2.5/share for the quarter.

FFC’s sales fell 1.2 percent year-on-year to Rs20.9 billion in 1QCY2018. It was mainly due to lower phosphate volumes – 78.9 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, according to Taurus Securities. Urea volumes increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter.

