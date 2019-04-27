Indus Motor’s profit slides 12pc in July-March

Indus Motor Company Limited’s (IMC) profit slid around 12 percent year-on-year to Rs10.2 billion in the nine months period ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs130.50.

Indus Motor earned Rs11.6 billion with EPS of Rs148.04 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

IMC announced an interim cash dividend of Rs30/share for the quarter, which was in addition to the combined interim cash dividend of Rs57.50/share.

The company’s sales increased to Rs117.9 billion in the July-March FY2019 compared to Rs99.8 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Cost of sales escalated to Rs103 billion from Rs82.6 billion. Other income rose to Rs3.1 billion from Rs2.6 billion.