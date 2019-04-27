Engro Corporation’s profit falls 4 percent in Q1

Engro Corporation’s profit fell four percent year-on-year to Rs6.5 billion for first quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs7.66.

Engro Corp. earned Rs6.8 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier with EPS of Rs8.01. The company announced an interim cash payout of Rs7/share for the quarter. Analyst Shankar Talreja at Topline Securities said the company’s earnings declined due to 25 percent year-on-year decline in earnings from its petrochemical arm – Engro Polymers – and increase in administration expenses by 189 percent.

“Engro Polymers’ earnings declined due to absence of insurance gain amounting to Rs250 million that EPCL recognised in 1Q2018 and higher finance cost (+70 percent year-on-year),” Talreja added.

Consolidated revenue, however, grew 21 percent year-on-year in 1QCY2019, driven by higher urea sales in the fertiliser business. On a standalone basis, the company posted a profit of Rs3.8 billion as against Rs3.1 billion for the similar period last year, translating into an EPS of Rs7.32.