Rupee remains flat

The rupee traded flat against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Friday. It ended unchanged at 141.39 against the greenback.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 142.30/dollar, 0.21 percent weaker than Thursday’s closing of 142. The currency has been supported this week by weak dollar demand from the private and corporate sectors.

“There was moderate demand for the greenback. However, we expect the rupee to weaken if any pressure comes from import payments,” a dealer said. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves started to decline since the fiscal year 2016/17. Latest figures issued by the central bank showed the country’s forex reserves dropped $201 million, or 1.24 percent, to $15.994 billion during the week ended April 19. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined $219 million to $9.024 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the IMF chief on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing restored investors’ confidence. The premier and the International Monetary Fund chief discussed prospects for a comprehensive policy package and financial support to help stabilise the economy of the country. Khan is on a four-day official visit to China. The IMF mission is expected to arrive in Islamabad on April 27.