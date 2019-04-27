Engro Corp embarks on telecombusiness with Rs7.5bln investment

KARACHI: Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation has embarked on telecom infrastructure business by earmarking more than seven billion rupees in initial investment to facilitate mobile network operators, the company said on Friday.

Enfrashare, a part of Engro Corp., was set up to develop potential business opportunities in the telecommunications infrastructure connectivity.

The company approved up to Rs7.5 billion in investment in the telecommunication infrastructure. “The proposed investment is subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulatory approvals,” Engro Corp. said in a filing with the stock exchange.

Enfrashare aims to acquire, construct, and provide shared telecommunication towers for 3G/4G coverage and capacity enhancements. It will also provide telecom / data related infrastructure and related services, including efficient energy solutions, modernised operations and maintenance and modern monitoring solutions.

“Enfrashare will accelerate development of the country’s connectivity infrastructure, thereby providing an opportunity for people to be part of the new digital era,” the company said.

Engro Corporation President Ghias Khan said investments in energy, telecommunications infrastructure, petrochemicals and food and agriculture could accelerate change, help towards increasing exports, substitution of imports, industrialisation in the country, job creation and hence build a stronger Pakistan.

“Engro Corporation will continue to explore investment opportunities across these four identified verticals with a focus to improve the lives of our stakeholders and communities in which we live and work with a culture founded on truth, trust and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” Khan said in a separate statement. “With a core purpose to solve the pressing issues of our time, the growth and prosperity of Engro is intertwined with the growth of Pakistan.”

The board further approved the commencement of a feasibility study of a polypropylene facility based on a propane dehydrogenation plant to continue building on Engro’s experience in the petrochemical sector and keeping with its strategic ambitions. “This will also enable the company to initiate discussions with potential partners and/or stakeholders for developing this project,” the company added.

“Investment in the petrochemical sector will create opportunities for both substituting the imports and enhancing the export potential, thus helping in building foreign currency reserves of the country.”

The board also approved the acquisition of 100 percent shares of Engro Eximp FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Engro Fertilizers Limited, for Rs1.76 billion, subject to adjustments at the date of closing of the transaction and corporate approvals, to expand its footprint outside Pakistan and to explore potential trading opportunities.