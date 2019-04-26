Hunt backs Trump speech to Parliament

LONDON: US President Donald Trump should be allowed to address Parliament during his state visit to the UK in June, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

The announcement of Trump’s trip has sparked a row between Commons Speaker John Bercow and his House of Lords counterpart Lord Fowler. Bercow said in 2017 he was “strongly oppposed” to granting the President the honour of a speech to MPs and peers in the historic Westminster Hall because of his controversial ban on migrants from certain Muslim countries. But Lord Fowler said he would have to discuss any request to speak with Bercow, adding that there was “a strong case” for a speech by the President, particularly as his visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of D-Day.

Asked at a Westminster lunch whether he would support an address to Parliament, Hunt said: “Yes I would. “I think it is very important when you have a state visit by our closest and most important ally that we think about the office as much as the person.

“I hope we make the best possible welcome for President Trump. He is a controversial politician, but in the end his visit is about more than Trump’s policies, it is about the alliance between the United States and United Kingdom that goes back many, many years. The appropriate thing to do is to show him the best possible welcome.”

The speakers of both Houses of Parliament have said that no request has yet been received for Trump to speak in Westminster Hall. Downing Street says it has no control over the decision, which is a matter for Parliament.