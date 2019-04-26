Steyn ruled out of IPL with injured shoulder

NEW DELHI: Veteran South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with an injured shoulder after playing just two games for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Steyn joined Bangalore last week as replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Twenty20 tournament. He is in South Africa’s squad for the World Cup starting next month. The 35-year-old missed Bangalore’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday with skipper Virat Kohli saying the speedster had a “shoulder niggle”.

Steyn has been ordered to take “ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder,” Bangalore chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said in a statement. “Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL,” he said.

“The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours.”Steyn took four wickets in his two games when Bangalore won both the matches to stay in the hunt for the play-offs.