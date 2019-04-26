close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
April 26, 2019

Tiger set to play inaugural ZOZO c’ship

Sports

April 26, 2019

TOKYO: Masters champion Tiger Woods will compete in Japan for the first time in more than a decade after committing to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship.The ZOZO Championship is the first official PGA Tour event to be staged in Japan and will take place from October 24-27 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo. Woods wrote on Twitter: “I’m excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October and return to Japan, one of my favourite countries. It’s going to be a fun fall (autumn).”The 43-year-old made his last appearance in Japan in 2006 when he lost a play-off to Padraig Harrington in the Dunlop Phoenix, having won the title the previous two years.

