Summit calls on UK lawmakers to help end IoK violence

LONDON: The Kashmiri diaspora, human rights defenders, NGOs and overseas participants at a conference have called upon British lawmakers to raise their voices to bring an end to the cycles of violence in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Youth and Women’s conference was held in the UK Parliament, organised by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK on Wednesday. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest, and the conference was chaired by Afzal Khan MP, and hosted by Tehreek-e-Kashmir President UK Fahim Kayani.

The conference urged a resolution to this effect should be adopted in the House of Parliament so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffering from the hazards of organised oppression and ongoing conflict have a UN-supervised vote for their right of self-determination.

The road map for such a solution has already been set by the UK parliament when it allowed the people of Scotland to vote for their political destiny, they recommended. The assembly would like the UK parliament to support, the UN calls to the Indian government to repeal such oppressive laws as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), which grant Indian military forces immunity from prosecution for human rights violations.

The Assembly would also like the UK per parliament support calls for all the fundamental freedoms listed in UN Resolution of 21 April 1948 to be guaranteed. They also took “serious note” that Indian government has added 80,000 more military personnel, since the UN High Commissioner in his June 2018 report, confirmed the number of Indian military personnel to be between 500,000 to 700,000 in Indian occupied Kashmir.

They also suggested that in light of recent tensions between India and Pakistan, it is important that the international community takes positive steps to avoid such escalation between two nuclear armed states again. “We hope the UK government helps to broker peace between the countries and highlights the voice of the Kashmiri people.”

The assembly also condemned India’s decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and JKLF for five years. “The ban is a violation of the rights guaranteed under UN Security Council Resolution of 21 April 1948. All political leadership in Kashmir should be able to freely exercise their rights and not face persecution.”

They also condemned the “continuing incarceration and deteriorating health” of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik.

Among the speakers were Abdur Rashid Turabi, Lord Qurban Hussain, Imran Hussain, Kate Hollern, Baroness Sheehan, Tracy Brabin, James Frith, Naz Shah, Faisal Rashid, Yasmeen Qureshi, John Speller, Muhammad Ghalib, Dr Syed Nazir Gillani, Muzzamil Ayub Tahkur, Kathryn Irrgand, Bilal Bin Saqib, Shaista Akhtar, Asma Khawar Khawaja, Jespreet Singh, and others.