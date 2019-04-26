May urged to bring in police to probe NSC leak

LONDON: Theresa May is facing demands for a full police inquiry into the leak of secret discussions by the UK’s top national security body.

Furious MPs denounced the unprecedented disclosures following Tuesday’s meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) as “completely shocking” and called for action to find the perpetrator. Downing Street refused to say whether a leak inquiry was already under way, but insisted the Prime Minister regarded the protection of information concerning national security as a “matter of the highest importance”.

However, former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said a Whitehall leak inquiry by civil servants was insufficient and that only a proper Scotland Yard investigation could get to the truth. He said Cabinet ministers attending the meeting should have their mobile phones checked to see if they contacted journalists afterwards, and if anyone was found to be responsible they should be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act.

The anger among MPs reflected concerns that the leak from the NSC — where senior ministers are briefed by intelligence chiefs from MI5, MI6 and GCHQ — could damage intelligence-sharing relations with key allies. It followed a report in The Daily Telegraph that May — who chaired the meeting — had overridden the objections of key ministers to give the green light for Chinese tech giant Huawei to participate in the UK’s 5G communications network. MPs immediately linked the disclosure to the manoeuvrings around the Tory leadership, with whoever was responsible seeking to burnish their credentials as being “tough on China”.

At a lunch for Westminster journalists, Hunt flatly denied that it was him. “I think it is utterly appalling that that should happen,” he said. “I have never leaked confidential Cabinet discussions and I never will.”

Sir Michael said it was now essential that National Security Adviser Sir Mark Sedwill referred the matter to the Metropolitan Police. “That would involve a proper Scotland Yard investigation of all those who attended the meetings, all those who have mobile phones — whether they contacted journalists after meeting,” he told the BBC.

Calls for an inquiry were backed by former national security adviser Lord Ricketts, who said it was the first major leak from the NSC since its inception in 2010. He suggested investigators from the Security Service, MI5, could be brought in “to make the culprit feel very uncomfortable”.

In the Commons, Labour also demanded an inquiry with shadow Cabinet Office minister Jo Platt saying it would be “truly shocking” if the leak was to gain advantage in a Tory leadership contest. Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright told MPs a criminal investigation had not been ruled out, saying it was essential the intelligence agencies had confidence that advice given to ministers would remain private.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, wrote to Sir Mark to say he had been contacted by “some of our closest allies and partners” expressing their concerns at the leak. “This is particularly true for those with whom we share the closest intelligence networks,” he said.

Dominic Grieve, the chairman of the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee which oversees the work of the agencies, said the leak was “deeply worrying”. “The principle that what is discussed at the NSC is kept totally confidential is really important,” he said.