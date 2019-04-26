Pak-UK tech initiative launched

LONDON: An initiative to promote greater links and economic growth between the UK and Pakistan’s tech sectors was launched in the UK Parliament here on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the organisers, Tech London Advocates Pakistan (TLA), a collection of tech experts and innovators, brought together thought leaders, businesses and investors to foster greater collaboration, innovation and sharing of technical knowledge and best practice with an ambition to forge stronger links between the UK and Pakistan’s tech sectors.

Attending the launch was Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, as a keynote speaker, alongside the UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Elin Burns.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria said: “IT industry is among the top five net exporters of the country with the highest net exports in the services industries. There is an enormous human and knowledge capital potential with 64 per cent of 220 million population under the age of 29 and almost 30 per cent in the 15 to 29 age group.

“Pakistan is ranked third most financially attractive location in the world for offshore services, according to A.T. Kearney’s Global Services Location Index 2017. Several international companies including Global enterprises like Bentley, Ciklum, IBM, Mentor Graphics, S&P Global, Symantec, Teradata, and VMware have established global consulting services centers, research and development facilities, and BPO support services centers in Pakistan.”

Speaking at the event, UK Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Elin Burns said: “Technology businesses are at the heart of the UK economy and are playing an important role in driving growth across the country, from financial services and high-value manufacturing to retail and agriculture.

“London is ranked the second most connected place globally for tech. With the UK’s expertise and the untapped potential of Pakistan’s burgeoning sector, tech is a potentially high growth area for further collaboration, creating jobs and prosperity for both our countries.”

Pervez Abbasi, Project Director, National Incubatra Centre, made a presentation on the project.Naheed Afzal, founder of Tech London Advocates Pakistan, said: “We are witnessing a new and emerging Pakistan. One that is young, vibrant and enterprising. This initiative creates a platform for tech businesses and entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and share positive ideas and opportunities to the benefit of both the UK and Pakistan, countries which share such close links.”The initiative will seek to create a Pakistan-UK tech corridor, providing a gateway for greater connectivity between the two countries.