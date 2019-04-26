Pakistan won’t be party to any internal Afghan conflict: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore and described the ongoing Afghan peace process as a “historic opportunity for peace in the region”.

“[The] Afghanistan conflict has brought great suffering for both Afghanistan and Pakistan over last 40 years,” the Prime Minister said in a statement issued on Thursday. “Now, after a long wait, the Afghanistan Peace Process presents a historic opportunity for peace in the region and Pakistan is fully supporting the process including the next logical step of Intra-Afghan Dialogue wherein Afghans will themselves decide upon the future of their country.”

He added: “In this backdrop, Pakistan is highly dismayed by the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides. The so-called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process. It is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion.

“Pakistan implores all parties to recognise the importance of the moment and seize it. Pakistan has committed all diplomatic and security capital to success of peace process.

Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore.”The Prime Minister’s statement came a day after a UN report found that international and pro-government forces were responsible for the deaths of 305 civilians in the first three months of the year — the first time they were behind more killings than the Taliban since the US-led coalition toppled the extremists’ regime in 2001.

The US envoy negotiating with the Taliban voiced regret on Thursday over findings that US-backed forces were killing more civilians than the militants, and said the solution was a peace deal.

“We deeply regret any loss of innocent life during military operations. We never target innocents,” said Zalmay Khalilzad, the US negotiator who is set shortly to resume talks with the Taliban in Qatar on ending the war.

“War is treacherous, and unintended consequences are devastating. While we strive to prevent casualties, real solution is a ceasefire or reduced violence as we pursue lasting peace,” he tweeted.

Khalilzad appealed to the Taliban and other Afghans to “work to make this the year of peace.” He struck a different tone than the spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Dave Butler, who said the United States pursued “the highest standards of accuracy and accountability” and that troops “reserve the right of self-defence.”