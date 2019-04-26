No demand from Scots for re-run of independence vote: Lidington

EDINBURGH: Theresa May’s de facto deputy has firmly rejected any suggestion Westminster could grant Holyrood the power to hold a second independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that if Brexit goes ahead she will seek to hold another vote on the issue before the next Scottish elections in May 2021. But David Lidington said instead the Scottish government should be focusing on using the powers it has. “We don’t see any evidence that there’s a demand from the people of Scotland for changing the decision they took in 2014,” the Cabinet Office minister said. “That referendum was something that the First Minister and her colleagues said at the time would settle matters for a generation.”

Lidington spoke after former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill said supporters of independence were “delusional” if they expected a second referendum to take place anytime soon — despite the First Minister’s statement to Holyrood on Wednesday.

SNP leader Sturgeon pledged new legislation, laying down the rules and regulations for a second independence vote, will be introduced to the Scottish Parliament “shortly”.

In addition, she is seeking cross-party talks with opposition leaders about Holyrood’s powers, while a citizens’ assembly is to be set up to examine wider questions on Scotland’s future. MacAskill claimed: “Holding another referendum’s problematic and those expecting an immediate poll delusional.” Instead, he argued Sturgeon’s statement had been made in a bid to appease SNP members ahead of the party’s conference in Edinburgh this weekend, with the continuing Brexit uncertainty having left the SNP leader under pressure to name a date for a second ballot.

The 2014 referendum, in which Scots chose to stay in the UK by 55 per cent to 45 per cent, took place after Westminster granted Holyrood a section 30 order, extending its powers to enable the vote to take place.

“We don’t see that the Section 30 order is called for,” Lidington said during a visit to Glasgow. “I don’t see that that’s going to help put right problems with Scottish schools, Scottish hospitals. I think that’s not a priority.”