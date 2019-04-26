Imran touches down in Beijing for four-day visit

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on Thursday night on a four-day official visit to China, Geo News reported.

Upon his arrival at Beijing, the Prime Minister was received by Li Lifeng, Deputy Secretary-General, Beijing Municipal Committee of CPPCC, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid.

The Prime Minister is visiting the country on the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing today (Friday). This is the Premier’s second visit to China since assuming office in August last year. Khan had earlier paid a state visit to China in November 2018.

Before embarking on the visit, Khan said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would remain a priority for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. In his statement before his departure, Khan said he was beginning his visit with the resolve to take strategic cooperative partnership with China to newer heights.

“China is our closest friend and ‘iron brother’. I look forward to meet my good friends President Xi and Premier Li for an in-depth exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest,” the statement quoted Khan as saying.

Khan said Pakistan-China bilateral ties are not only based on convergence of interests but are rooted in common experiences of past and high level of mutual trust and

understanding. He further said that the ties would remain unaffected by any regional and international developments. “In phase II of CPEC we are jointly focusing on socio-economic development, job creation, livelihood projects and accelerating cooperation in agriculture and industrial cooperation including Special Economic Zones,” said the premier.