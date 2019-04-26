Leadsom tight-lipped over return of May’s Brexit deal

LONDON: A senior minister has refused to be drawn on when key legislation to implement the government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement will appear before MPs.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom made no mention of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill when detailing business for next week, and said an announcement on when the deal will return will be made “when appropriate” following questions from the SNP.

Reports had suggested the Bill could be moved next week and the government has shown in recent months it is prepared to change the timetable of the Commons at short notice if required. Leadsom later confirmed a debate would be held “in due course” to consider senior Tory Sir Bill Cash’s bid to annul a statutory instrument which changed the Brexit date from April 12 to October 31. An early day motion tabled by Sir Bill, chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, has been signed by 80 MPs — including Tory former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Leadsom said rejecting the regulations would not change the date of Brexit as that is set out in international law, but could create “legal chaos” in the UK. MPs are scheduled to consider minor pieces of legislation, Labour-led debates and a general debate on World Immunisation Week in the week beginning April 29.

SNP Commons leader Pete Wishart said it is “absolutely vital” that the government’s Withdrawal Agreement is brought back before Parliament. Wishart said: “We know that the only item of business this government wants to bring back is another shot at their thrice-defeated Withdrawal Agreement. And who knows? According to our friends in the press, that could be happening as soon as next week.”

Leadsom replied: “It is absolutely unacceptable that here we are, three years on, faced with the need to fight European elections because this House has not found it in its heart to be able to allow us to fulfil the will of the people.

“That is a great shame and is something I am personally extremely upset about, and it is absolutely vital that we bring in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to give this House the opportunity to make progress on delivering on the will of the people.”