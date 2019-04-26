Saudi delegation meets Senate chairman, NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoyed long term brotherly relations which are based upon strong foundation of common faith, brotherhood culture and history.

“Both the brotherly countries have always stood with each other in difficult times and people of both the countries have great respect and affection for each other,” he expressed these views while talking to parliamentary delegation of Saudi Arabia led by Chairman of Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh who called on him at Parliament House on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia has expressed its keen interest for exploring more avenues for investment in Gwadar as there is huge potential for trade and economic activities; this was deliberated during a meeting of Chairman of Saudi Shura Council with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at a reception hosted in honor of the Saudi Shura Council.

The National Assembly Speaker also mentioned that both the brotherly countries have always supported each other’s stance on regional and international forums and Pakistan is proud of its unique friendship with Saudi Arabia.

While stressing the need for close cooperation between the Parliaments of both the countries, the Speaker said that regular exchanges of parliamentary delegation will provide opportunities to Parliamentarians of both the countries to learn from each other’s experiences.

Senate chairman while referring to the investment opportunities in Pakistan observed that conducive environment exists for multi-sector investment and Saudi investors can benefit from the investment opportunities.

Sanjrani considered the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman highly important as it will help in laying the foundation for a new era of cooperation.