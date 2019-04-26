Main Line-I project: Design to be approved during PM’s China visit, says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Thursday said Pakistan and China would approve the preliminary design of Main Line-I project during the current visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing.

Talking to reporters at the National Press Club (NPC) here, he said the project included fencing, repair of bridges and laying of a new track from Peshawar to Karachi.

Rashid said he had initiated the project in 2006 and now it was heading towards the implementation phase through an agreement between Pakistan and China.

“I will try my best to sign the Mainline-II (ML-II) with the Chinese government during my coming visit of China with Prime Minister Imran this month that will also create 150,000 job opportunities including 20,000 for technical experts. The completion of this mega project would bring about a revolution both in Pakistan Railway and Pakistan,” he said.

He appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to release those innocent account holders on bail who were allegedly involved in transferring money abroad and instead arrest Sharif and Zardari families as the real culprits were enjoying bails.

He was of view that a politician could not become an authentic and true leader without going to jail.

“The plunderers and looters are seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) that’s why they are creating hurdles in the smooth running of the National Assembly and the government,” he said.

Thanking the prime minister, former minister for finance Asad Umar, employees of Pakistan Railways and other stakeholders, Sheikh Rashid said they supported him in the project. Sheikh Rashid said the ML-I would be completed in three phases and after its completion, the minimum speed of train would be 160 kilometer per hour.

“My two dreams — ML-I and Nullah Lai — which are going to materialise would be a great achievement of my life,” the minister said, adding, “I will try my best to convince the Chinese to lay track on Nullah Lai.”

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on Kartarpur was appreciated by not only the Sikh community, but also the international community.

He said in the past railway engines were purchased to take commissions from various parties but the present government was committed to running the affairs of Pakistan Railways in a transparent manner.

The minister said railway was the backbone of a country’s economy, as modern rail system had played vital role in the rapid economic growth and development of China.

He said the Pakistan Railways would complete its target in one year to run 40 new trains across the country out of which almost 27 trains had been already inaugurated.

Sheikh Rashid said VVIP train Sir Syed Express would also be inaugurated soon in which breakfast and two times meal would be served to the passengers.