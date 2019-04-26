Recent surge in terrorist incidents slammed in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Legislators in the Senate Thursday expressed grave concern over recent surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Balochistan and slammed the government for ‘putting the National Action Plan aside, as the remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Germany and Japan also echoed in the House.

As the thunderstorm and rain lashed the twin-cities and other parts of Pakistan, the Senate had its first sitting of the new session, which remained relatively smooth and calm. Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the proceedings. One opposition senator regretted that instead of finding solution to problems, the prime minister was unleashing criticism on the opposition.

The Question Hour was delayed to offer fateha for the victims of recent terror attacks in Hazarganji, Ormara, Hayatabad, Ziarat, Chaman and Naseerabad. The House also adopted unanimously a resolution condemning the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on the occasion of Easter festival in which over 350 precious lives were lost.

The resolution, moved by Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq, also prayed for the wellbeing of the injured. The House extended heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka and assured them that in such testing times the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with them.

The resolution said being a victim of terrorism, Pakistan strongly condemns these heinous acts of terrorism and reiterates that we must stand together to fight this menace. The House also observed one-minute silence over killing of innocent people in Sri Lanka.

During brief debate, PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan contended nowadays the geography of Japan and Germany had changed and then pointed out that two days before prime minister’s Iran visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a news conference and claimed that those, who killed 14 at the Coastal Highway, came from Iran, whereas the prime minister during his visit to Iran, said that elements from Pakistani soil had been carrying out terror hits inside Iran. The senator questioned was the ‘government office in order’ in view of conflicting statements by Qureshi and Imran Khan.

On the National Action Plan (NAP), he insisted that there was a need to show seriousness and said that there should have been a glimpse of the character shown by New Zealand Prime Minister, following the terrorist incident there. He said the House should pay tribute to her. He said that (chatrol) drubbing was a strange thing; it was around but the hands had been changed and if those, having hands on chatrol could find solutions, then we are ready for drubbing again.

Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani rose to say that certainly the entire nation had the resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan but so far as the NAP was concerned, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati had made a vague mention of a meeting on this issue on May 02 after perhaps having received a phone call.

Rabbani said he wanted to make it clear that a government briefing only for parliamentary parties’ heads was totally unacceptable to them, as they could not forego their right as member of the legislature. He contended the job of parliamentary leaders was confined to running of the House affairs while the other members’ privilege could not be breached.

He suggested like in the past, a joint sitting of the two Houses be convened for briefing on NAP; if there were some sensitive issues, then it could be in-camera and even the two houses could be briefed separately.

Senator Rabbani pointed out that in the given security scenario, prime minister gave an interview to a group of foreign journalists, which was not run but printed in a leading daily. Imran had said, “We should never have allowed them to exist once jihad was over,” he said. Rabbani read out from his interview, wherein Imran noted, “Today, we have the total support of the Pakistan army and intelligence services in dismantling them. What use has ISI of them anymore? These groups were created for the Afghan jihad.”

The PPP senator contended that after the interview was published in The New York Times, there was no clarification from the government side. When the head of the government, he noted, had said so that these jihadi groups had role for ISI and then during his recent visit to Iran, he conceded that Pak soil was used for attacks on Iran. “It is a very serious issue that aspersions are being cast on Pakistan.