Wheat purchase centres set up in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department said on Thursday that 18 centres had been established for wheat purchase that would start functioning across the province from April 29.

According to a statement issued by the department, the centres have been established in Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Haripur, Havelian, Mansehra, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Lower Dir, Swat and Dargai. The staff would be present at the centres throughout the week, including Saturday and Sunday.

The government has fixed a procurement limit of 500 tonnes for a farmer. The quality of the wheat presented for purchase would be decided by the District Purchase Committee.