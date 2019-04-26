Saudi Shura Council chairman meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Chairman Saudi Shura Council and members of his delegation in his office on Thursday.

The delegation is on a 3-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Welcoming the Chairman and his delegation, the prime minister underscored the importance of parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, for greater understanding of each other’s legislative systems. He noted with satisfaction the recent developments in Pakistan-Saudi relations, particularly the landmark visit of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman in February this year.

He greatly appreciated HRH visionary leadership and resolve to put Saudi Arabia on the path of modernization. He also expressed the hope for an early release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia, as promised by the Crown Prince during his visit.