Hussain Asghar appointed NAB Dy chairman

ISLAMABAD:The federal government Thursday appointed Hussain Asghar as Deputy Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with immediate effect for a period of three years.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Law and Justice, the appointment had been made in consultation with NAB chairman under Section 7 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. Earlier, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had recommended the appointment of Hussain Asghar as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau.

Asghar was former Director General of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Punjab, and performed his duties from September 24, 2018 to February 22, 2019.