Zardari’s legal adviser granted protective bail in fake accounts case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday granted protective bail to legal adviser of former president and Pakistan People Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the fake accounts case.

Abu Bakar Zardari, who was also the legal advisor of M/s Parklane Estate, was issued a call up notice by the National Accountability Bureau for recording his statement before the anti graft body in Islamabad. The petitioner's counsel submitted that his client is legal advisor of the Parklane Estate and he used to give legal advice to the company as advocate which is a privilege communication as per Qanoon-e-Shahadat Order. He said the petitioner has nothing to do with fake accounts scam.

He said that he was willing to cooperate with NAB but apprehended that he will be arrested by the anti graft body and sought protective bail so he could appear before it. The court granted protective bail to the petitioner and directed him to cooperate with investigation.