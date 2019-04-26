PTI govt destroyed economy in 8 months: Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan government has destroyed the national economy during its eight months rule.

Talking to the media outside the court after attending hearing of cases against him here on Thursday, he alleged that Imran Khan was an accidental and selected prime minister. He said that earlier he believed that Imran Khan was a sportsman, but he has proved to be childishly playful.

He said that country’s economy was in dangerous hands under Imran Khan’s regime and warned the nation that it might not be able to hear such warnings from him again. He warned that NAB-Niazi collusion had played a dangerous game with country’s economy, and added that nation would hold them accountable soon.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) activities had scared away the investors from the country. He alleged that NAB had developed a system of extortion, and officials were distributed with millions of rupees.

Hamza cautioned that soon the government would start implementing the new conditions imposed by the IMF and the genie of price-hike would come out of the bottle with the advent of holy month of Ramazan. He said he always supported accountability and faced courts during Gen Musharraf’s regime, but not a single penny corruption was proved against him.