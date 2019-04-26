close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 26, 2019

Lee to miss Sudirman Cup

Sports

AFP
April 26, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s badminton king Lee Chong Wei, under treatment for nose cancer, has withdrawn from next month’s Sudirman Cup in China after doctors advised him against “exerting himself”, an official said Thursday.

The decision to skip the May 19-26 tournament in Nanning marks the third time Lee fails to make a comeback and will probably dash his hopes to play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He had earlier skipped the All England Open in March and the Malaysia Open in April.

Struggling to make a full recovery, the three-time Olympic silver medallist has been on the sidelines since July last year, when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports