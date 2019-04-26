Lee to miss Sudirman Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s badminton king Lee Chong Wei, under treatment for nose cancer, has withdrawn from next month’s Sudirman Cup in China after doctors advised him against “exerting himself”, an official said Thursday.

The decision to skip the May 19-26 tournament in Nanning marks the third time Lee fails to make a comeback and will probably dash his hopes to play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He had earlier skipped the All England Open in March and the Malaysia Open in April.

Struggling to make a full recovery, the three-time Olympic silver medallist has been on the sidelines since July last year, when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.