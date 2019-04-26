close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
AFP
April 26, 2019

Nadal, Nishikori power into last eight

Sports

BARCELONA: Kei Nishikori swept into the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday.

The seventh-ranked Japanese star, eliminated in the second round in Monte Carlo last week, broke the Canadian teenager, ranked 31st, in the opening game of the match.

Nishikori then broke again in the fifth and seventh games to take the set.

After Nishikori broke in the fourth game of the second set, Auger-Aliassime began to fight back. The 18-year-old had five break points in the next game, before the fourth seed held.

The Canadian finally broke, to love, in the seventh game but Nishikori broke straight back and served out to win the match.

In the other early match, seventh seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal showed no mercy towards an emotional David Ferrer as he eased into the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open with a straight-sets victory.

Ferrer is set to retire after the Madrid Open next month and made a tearful exit on what was his last appearance at this tournament.

But there was no room for sentiment for Nadal, who won 6-3, 6-3 to take one step closer to a record 12th Barcelona title.

