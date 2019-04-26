close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

PSB threatens to disaffiliate PTBF

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has threatened to disaffiliate Pakistan Tchoukball Federation (PTBF) if the proper disciplinary action was not taken against the Fata players, who were found guilty of misconduct during the 6th National Tchoukball Championship.

An unpleasant incident took place between the Fata players and spectators at final moments of the match held in the start of April. The said incident was against the spirit of the game.

The PSB advised the PTBF to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the culprits under the prescribed rules and regulations of the federation, failing which the PSB shall be constrained to disaffiliate the federation. The federation has informed the government that a disciplinary action is being taken against the culprits and the decision would be taken during General Council’s meeting.

