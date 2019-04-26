Injured Steyn ruled out of IPL

NEW DELHI: Veteran South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with an injured shoulder after playing just two games for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Steyn joined Bangalore last week as replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Twenty20 tournament. He is in South Africa’s squad for the World Cup starting next month.

The 35-year-old missed Bangalore’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday with skipper Virat Kohli saying the speedster had a “shoulder niggle”.

Steyn has been ordered to take “ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder,” Bangalore chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said in a statement.

“Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL,” he said.

“The team will deeply miss his energy and presence around. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the luck for all future endeavours.”

Steyn took four wickets in his two games when Bangalore won both the matches to stay in the hunt for the play-offs.

He has represented the Proteas in 93 Tests and 125 One-Day Internationals since making his debut against England in 2004.

South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker with 439 scalps, he surpassed fellow countryman Shaun Pollock (421) in a match against Pakistan in December.

Steyn is expected to lead South Africa’s impressive pace battery including Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in England and Wales. South Africa play hosts England in the World Cup opener on May 30 in London.