UK dismisses Iran prison swap offer

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Thursday dismissed the suggestion of a prisoner swap for a British-Iranian mother being held in Tehran as a "vile" diplomatic ploy, while her husband told AFP the idea was "almost impossible".
In New York, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday suggested a swap between Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is in jail in Tehran for alleged sedition, and Negar Ghodskani, an Iranian woman held in Australia on a US extradition warrant.
Hunt said there was a "huge difference" between the two women. "The woman in jail in Australia is facing due process, a proper legal procedure, and she is alleged to have committed a very serious crime," he told reporters in London. "Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is innocent, she has done nothing wrong."
He added: "What is unacceptable about what Iran is doing is that they are putting innocent people in prison and using it as leverage. "I´m afraid that is what is happening with this Australian case. They´re saying, we´ll only release this innocent Brit if you´ll do something that suits us diplomatically."
Richard Ratcliffe, Zaghari-Ratcliffe´s husband who has been campaigning for her release, said he was "blindsided" by the offer as he followed Zarif´s speech on Twitter and does not think it is the "way forward". "It´s clearly a hopeful thing that he was talking about her release explicitly," he said.
