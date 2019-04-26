close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
AFP
April 26, 2019

Elevator collapses, killing 11 at China work site

World

BEIJING: An elevator collapsed at a construction site in northern China on Thursday, killing 11 workers, state media said.

Two others were also seriously injured in the accident in Hengshui city, Hebei province, local authorities said on their official Weibo account. The accident occurred on a site where a residential project is under construction.

The municipal authorities added that the injured were being treated in hospital and that an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, but provided no further details.

