Next year would be of fiscal consolidation, stabilisation, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed Thursday that the next financial year would be of fiscal consolidation and stabilization and that the revenue target would be based on scientific basis, as in the past targets were reviewed even twice, yet, could not be achieved.

To a calling attention moved by Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said government reduced indirect taxes on petroleum products. He said the Supreme Court’s stay, which had now been vacated, to collect tax on mobile cards and compression of imports caused decline in tax collection.

He conceded there was revenue shortfall of around Rs325 billion but insisted that the revenue collection had been better than the previous year and he cited various factors for the shortfall during this financial year. He agreed with the senator, who moved the notice that the revenue collection projection should be realistic. The minister explained the government was taking steps to broaden the tax net. Replying to a question during the question hour, earlier, Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that 270861 disabled persons and 2489 transgender persons were registered with NADRA. He said there were 63 illegal/unauthorised housing societies and agro-farm schemes operating in Islamabad against which actions were being taken.