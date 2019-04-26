close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
April 26, 2019

Indian troops martyr two youth

National

April 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth including a scholar of Physiotherapy, Burhan-ud-Din Ganai, in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, today. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Burhan-ud-Din Ganai and another youth, Safdar Amin, were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara. Meanwhile, flouting restrictions thousands of people including women and children participated in the funerals of the martyrs, Burhan and Safdar Amin in S K Colony and Bijbehara areas of Islamabad district, today. Following multiple funerals, the martyrs were laid to rest amid high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The killing triggered spontaneous protests and shutdown while the authorities snapped internet service in the district. Several people were injured when forces used brute force on protesters in Islamabad town. On the other hand, Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited the residence of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief, Yasin Malik, at Maisuma in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with his family members.

