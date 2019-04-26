close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Teacher injures student for not learning lesson

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

DASKA: A female teacher injured a Class 4 student on Thursday. A teacher of a private school punished and injured a injured a student when he did not learnt his lesson by heart. The student was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Cash snatched: A student was deprived of cash and his cell phone on Thursday. Naeem was coming back from his college when two bandits snatched cash and a cell phone from him.

TWO BROTHERS INJURED: Four people tortured and injured two brothers over a petty issue in the area of Bombanwala police on Thursday. Accused Farooq and his accomplices tortured and injured Shabir and Farooq. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

INJURED ON ROAD: An elderly man sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of city police. The uncle of Samiullah was moving on his bicycle when a speeding truck hit him, leaving him injured critically. He was moved to the Civil Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan