Teacher injures student for not learning lesson

DASKA: A female teacher injured a Class 4 student on Thursday. A teacher of a private school punished and injured a injured a student when he did not learnt his lesson by heart. The student was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Cash snatched: A student was deprived of cash and his cell phone on Thursday. Naeem was coming back from his college when two bandits snatched cash and a cell phone from him.

TWO BROTHERS INJURED: Four people tortured and injured two brothers over a petty issue in the area of Bombanwala police on Thursday. Accused Farooq and his accomplices tortured and injured Shabir and Farooq. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

INJURED ON ROAD: An elderly man sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of city police. The uncle of Samiullah was moving on his bicycle when a speeding truck hit him, leaving him injured critically. He was moved to the Civil Hospital.