close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Accused attempts suicide in lockup

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

SIALKOT: An accused attempted suicide in the lockup of Sambrial police station. The police had arrested accused Imran of Jethike village in a narcotics case some days ago. On Thursday, the accused attempted suicide by cutting his throat with the help of a sharp-edged weapon. The police have registered a suicide attempt case against the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan