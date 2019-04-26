Accused attempts suicide in lockup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: An accused attempted suicide in the lockup of Sambrial police station. The police had arrested accused Imran of Jethike village in a narcotics case some days ago. On Thursday, the accused attempted suicide by cutting his throat with the help of a sharp-edged weapon. The police have registered a suicide attempt case against the accused.
