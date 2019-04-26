Naeem Hashmi’s death anniversary today

LAHORE: The 43rd death anniversary of a versatile actor, writer, poet, film producer and director Naeem Hashmi will be observed on Friday (today). He was famous for his variety of roles in the late 1940s and 1950s, but later he played character roles in over 100 films. His Na’ats also earned him much fame. Peak of his professional career came when he wrote the heart-warming lyrics of a Na’at, Shah-e-Madina, Yasrab Ke Waali, sung by Saleem Raza and Zubaida Khanum, in the Pakistani film Noor-e-Islam (1957), according to Wikipedia. Many of his films, such as the banned Inqalab-e-Kashmir, touched upon social and national issues. Hashmi was introduced in an Indian film ‘Chandni Chowk’ in 1946, which was produced in Calcutta. He produced his first-ever short feature film ‘Inqala-e-Kashmir’ in 1948 in Pakistan, but it was banned after only one show in Ritz cinema Lahore. Reportedly, Naeem Hashmi produced the first-ever stage play ‘Shadi’ at Odeon cinema Lahore in 1948. His acting was depiction of natural and real character of the story. His exposition of characters had multi-dimensional pursuits, as happened in Shakespearean drama. Naeem Hashmi had the privilege of working with giants of the Indian film industry well before the independence. Hashmi played the role of protagonist in at least seven TV dramas, including those directed by Nusrat Thaker and Yawar Hayat. He performed in 74 films, 37 Urdu and 37 Punjabi. He played the title role in Babul. Other famous films were Khatoon, Noor-e-Islam, Azma-e-Islam, Shama, Ayaz, Sher Jawan and Banarsi Thagg. He died on April 27, 1976.