Punjab Police known for bravery, honesty: IGP

SARGODHA: IGP Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the Punjab Police is known for bravery, honesty and professionalism.

Addressing a Police Darbar at the Police Lines here, he said that officials and officers of the Punjab Police had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and brave officials of the Punjab Police were still sacrificing their lives while protecting lives and properties of the citizens. He further said that only good performers would be part of my team and anyone involved in corruption, negligence and carelessness would be thrown out of Punjab Police.

He said: “Martyrs are our pride, and I also salute those police officials who got injured or facing a lifetime disability, upholding the prestige of the department. These brave men are pride of the entire nation.”

The IGP said that police officials and officers having links or supporting the land grabbers would be dealt with iron hands. He said that death in police custody would not be tolerated and a stern and immediate action would be taken against the person responsible for it. He further said that investigation of arrested persons should be carried out on scientific basis without any torture and special campaign against social evils especially drug peddlers should be started across the Punjab. Later, the IGP presented flowers to the families of police martyrs.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali, DPO Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, DPO Khushab Shoaib Mehmood, DPO Mianwali Mumtaz Ahmad, DPO Bhakkar Shaista Nadeem and others were also present.

Later, the IGP visited the Regional Police Office and presided over a high level meeting of all DPOs and other senior officers of Sargodha region.

The IGP directed the police officers to solve the under investigation cases on priority basis, arrest proclaimed offenders and devise an effective policy to avoid the incidents of motorcycle and cattle theft.

During his visit to Sargodha, the IGP also met the parliamentarians, including Amir Sultan Cheema, Faisal Farooq Cheema and Asghar Khan Lahri.

The parliamentarians congratulated the IGP on assuming the charge of his office and shared their suggestions to maintain the law and order situation in Sargodha region. The IGP said that his only objective was to eradicate crime from Sargodha region with the help of all stakeholders and their positive suggestions in this regard would be implemented.