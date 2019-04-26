Workers rally against inflation

LAHORE: Hundreds of Wapda workers took out a large protest procession on Thursday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA from Bakhtiar Labour Hall to Abbot Road.

The workers carried national flags and banners in support of their demands and urged the federal and provincial governments to check price hike of essential commodities.

They demanded of the government to take action against hoarders, profiteers and black marketers. They demanded the government to raise the wages and pension of employees. The procession was addressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed and other labour leaders.

Khurshid Ahmed urged the workers to strengthen unity among their tanks and make concreted struggle to establish a society free from exploitation. He demanded elimination of the rising gap between the rich and the poor.

The rally was also addressed by Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Rana Shakoor, Zahoor Hussain, Nosher Khan, Haji Latif and other representatives of the union.