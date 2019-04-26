close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Workers rally against inflation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

LAHORE: Hundreds of Wapda workers took out a large protest procession on Thursday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA from Bakhtiar Labour Hall to Abbot Road.

The workers carried national flags and banners in support of their demands and urged the federal and provincial governments to check price hike of essential commodities.

They demanded of the government to take action against hoarders, profiteers and black marketers. They demanded the government to raise the wages and pension of employees. The procession was addressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed and other labour leaders.

Khurshid Ahmed urged the workers to strengthen unity among their tanks and make concreted struggle to establish a society free from exploitation. He demanded elimination of the rising gap between the rich and the poor.

The rally was also addressed by Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Rana Shakoor, Zahoor Hussain, Nosher Khan, Haji Latif and other representatives of the union.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan