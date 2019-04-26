close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Political meetings: Tareen meets 11 MNAs in 24 hours

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

LAHORE: Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen stepped up his political activities during his recent visit to Punjab, and held meetings with 11 members of National Assembly (MNAs) here on Thursday. The disqualified former PTI parliamentarian met Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori, MNAs Abdul Shakoor Shad, Raja Riaz, Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, Javed Warraich, Ibrahim Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Faiz Kamonka, MNA of GDA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr and independent MNA Aslam Bhutani.

Tareen also met Munir Khan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) MNA from Kurram Agency.

According to sources, Tareen assured the MNAs that he would apprise Prime Minister Imran Khan of their issues regarding their constituencies. Further, the current political situation was also discussed during the meetings.

