Sh Rashid refers to Firdous Ashiq Awan as ‘sahib’

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Thursday referred to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as "Firdous Sahib". Addressing the media, Rashid said, "I do not think I am capable for the Ministry of Information. Firdous Ashiq Awan is a great minister and experienced. I sometimes give answers for Prime Minister Imran Khan but it is Firdous Ashiq Awan Sahib's job to run the ministry." When a journalist pointed out that he referred to Awan as "sahib instead of sahiba" and asked whether it was also a slip of tongue, Rashid said, I said no such thing, anyway a fight has been started in the country over ‘sahib and sahiba’. Firdous is a strong woman and won’t really be affected by my statement.

"Bilawal is just cranky these days," he added. On Prime Minister Imran Khan referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as "sahiba", Rashid said, "PM called Bilawal sahiba and that is the end of it, why is this topic being dragged on? "An environment of judo karate has been created in the National Assembly. The debate over 'sahib' and 'sahiba' has gone off track," he said.

"All thieves have one agenda that they don't let PM Imran, the economy or the assembly function," he added.

Regarding reports of Usman Buzdar's removal as Punjab chief minister, Rashid said, "Even yesterday, Buzdar was with Imran Khan. PM Imran is standing with Buzdar."