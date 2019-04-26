Lawyer injures Jaranwala civil judge

JARANWALA: A civil judge/judicial magistrate was injured when a junior lawyer attacked him with a chair during the court proceedings here on Thursday.

It is stated that a civil case titled Ayub Khan versus Anwar was fixed in the court of Civil Judge Muhammad Khalid Mahmood. The son of defendant, Rana Imran Manj, who is also stated to be a junior lawyer, was present in the court in person in this case from the side of his father Anwar. The case was adjourned by the court on the request of the said partybut the lawyer/accused remained standing in the court. The judge took up the other case and when the judge was busy in the proceeding of the other case, the lawyer/accused took up a wooden chair of the court and hit in the head of the judge and injured him. The accused tried to repeat his action but Qasid of the court, Muhammad Tayab, interfered and stopped the accused. The accused ran away hurling threats to the judge. The injured judge was rushed to a local civil hospital. On hearing the incident, all judges and a large number of lawyers reached the hospital. Later, the judge was discharged from the hospital after treatment. The staff of the courts and the judges stopped their work. The district and sessions judge Faisalabad also reached there. A case under terrorist act and other sections of PPC was registered against the accused on the report of Muhammad Nawaz, reader of the court with the City police station. It is alleged in the FIR that the accused wanted to get the decision of the case in his favour and his act caused insecurity and panic among the litigants. Meanwhile, the lawyers of the bar condemned the incident and asked the Punjab Bar Council to cancel the licence of the accused lawyer.