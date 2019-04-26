close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

PTI govt destroyed economy in 8 months: Hamza

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan government has destroyed the national economy during its eight months rule.

Talking to the media outside the court after attending hearing of cases against him here on Thursday, he alleged that Imran Khan was an accidental and selected prime minister. He said that earlier he believed that Imran Khan was a sportsman, but he has proved to be childishly playful.

He said that country’s economy was in dangerous hands under Imran Khan’s regime and warned the nation that it might not be able to hear such warnings from him again. He warned that NAB-Niazi collusion had played a dangerous game with country’s economy, and added that nation would hold them accountable soon.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) activities had scared away the investors from the country. He alleged that NAB had developed a system of extortion, and officials were distributed with millions of rupees.

Hamza cautioned that soon the government would start implementing the new conditions imposed by the IMF and the genie of price-hike would come out of the bottle with the advent of holy month of Ramazan. He said he always supported accountability and faced courts during Gen Musharraf’s regime, but not a single penny corruption was proved against him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story