We will get rid of all crises soon: president

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar arranged a dinner in honour of President Arif Alvi, Advisor to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq, provincial ministers, MNAs and MPAs at the Governor’s House on Thursday. Provincial Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed, Samsam Bukhari, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Spokesperson of CM Shahbaz Gill, Hamayun Akhtar Khan, Farrukh Habib, Fiazul Hassan Chohan and others attended the dinner. President Arif Alvi, on the occasion, said Pakistan has been progressing under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The nation should give us time. We will get rid of all crises soon. Pakistan is also improving its democratic image in the world and our diplomatic position is better than ever. The world has come to know now that the current government is not corrupt like the past rulers. Honest leadership has come to power in Pakistan. The defence of Pakistan is also in strong hands. Whenever India tried to intrude, we gave them a befitting reply. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Sarwar are solving all public problems in the province,” the president said.

Sarwar said that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is putting the country on the road to progress. “We are celebrating 23rd Yom-e-Tasees of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf. All credit of victory in the 2018 elections goes to PTI workers. The fight, which was started by Prime Minister Imran Khan against corruption 23 years ago, is still ongoing and the looted money will be recovered,” he said.

Advisor to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq said Prime Minister Imran Khan has full confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Sarwar and there is no consideration to remove them. “Unfortunately, our opposition does negative propaganda to put obstacles for progress. They have failed in the past and they will also fail in the future.” He said Jehangeer Tareen is a party asset and couldn't attend this event due to his personal commitments. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is united under the leadership of Imran Khan and “together we will achieve our goals for the betterment of the country”.