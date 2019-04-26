Nadal sees off Ferrer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARCELONA: Rafael Nadal showed no mercy towards an emotional David Ferrer as he eased into the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open on Thursday with a straight-sets victory.
Ferrer is set to retire after the Madrid Open next month and made a tearful exit on what was his last appearance at this tournament. But there was no room for sentiment for Nadal, who won 6-3, 6-3 to take one step closer to a record 12th Barcelona title. Four of those triumphs came after beating Ferrer in the final and, at the end of this latest victory, Nadal´s 37-year-old opponent saluted the crowd before placing his pink headband down on the service line. Ferrer reached a career-high ranking of number three in the world in 2013, the same year he went closest to winning a Grand Slam too, undone by Nadal again in the French Open final.
