close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Junior Punjab Modern Pentathlon today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

LAHORE: Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship will be organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on April 26, 2019 (Friday).

The competitions of horse riding, swimming and laser run will be held in Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship.

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) Secretary General Zahoor Ahmed said in a statement that the game of pentathlon is getting rapid popularity among young generation. “A large number of women are taking part in this exciting game. We are quite confident to trace fresh talent in Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship,” he added.

PMPF Secretary General Zahoor Ahmed informed that the closing ceremony of Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship will be held at Punjab International Swimming Complex at 6.00pm on April 26, 2019 (Friday). “Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana will grace the closing ceremony as chief guest,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports