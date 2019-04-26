Junior Punjab Modern Pentathlon today

LAHORE: Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship will be organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on April 26, 2019 (Friday).

The competitions of horse riding, swimming and laser run will be held in Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship.

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) Secretary General Zahoor Ahmed said in a statement that the game of pentathlon is getting rapid popularity among young generation. “A large number of women are taking part in this exciting game. We are quite confident to trace fresh talent in Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship,” he added.

PMPF Secretary General Zahoor Ahmed informed that the closing ceremony of Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship will be held at Punjab International Swimming Complex at 6.00pm on April 26, 2019 (Friday). “Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana will grace the closing ceremony as chief guest,” he said.