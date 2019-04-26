close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

‘Cricket affairs not being run on democratic norms’

Sports

LAHORE: Member IPC Iqbal Mohammad Ali believes that cricket affairs in the country are not being run on democratic norms and all the problems of the PCB are within its board not the standing committee.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has been summoned to attend the standing committee meeting on May 6. He further pointed out that it looks that the PCB did not take anybody in confidence before deciding to leave thousands of cricketers unemployed. He further pointed out that five members of the BoGs opposed abolition of departmental cricket. “If the PCB is run democratically then why opposition of five members was not addressed and why they are being harassed, suspended and being drawn into inquires,” he asked.

Meanwhile, advocate Shaighan Ijaz said that standing committee summon to PCB is not governmental interference in cricket. He said that BoG members who challenged illegal steps of the board are being suspended and served with show cause notices.

