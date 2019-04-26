Funds approved for sports complexes in 14 tehsils

LAHORE: Punjab government has approved the funds for the construction of sports complexes in 14 tehsils of the province.The approval of funds was made by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in an important meeting held at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Project Management Unit Akram Soban and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa. The funds for the construction of sports complex in 14 tehsils of Punjab province were approved during the meeting. After the approval of funds, the top class sports complex will be constructed in following 14 tehsils – Chua Saiden Shah, Pind Dadan Khan, Jalalpur Jattan, Bhera, Mianwali, Depalpur, 36 SP Pakpattan, Yazman, Hasilpur, Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Liaqatpur, Taunsa Sharif and Kot Addu. Addressing the meeting, Taimoor said that sports projects are being completed in Punjab rapidly as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar. “The funds have been released and the said projects will be completed as early as possible to provide modern sports facilities to talented youth of the province,” he added. Taimoor further said that sports complex will be built in every tehsil of the province in the coming years. He directed the staff concerned to begin the construction work on the above-mentioned projects without wasting any time.