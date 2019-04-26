Media XI beat Parliamentarians by 67 runs

By ISLAMABAD: Media XI beat Parliamentarian XI by 67 runs in a friendly cricket match held at the Shalimar Ground Thursday.

Mohsin Ali (54) and Afzal Javed (52) helped Media XI hit up 162 for 7 in 15 overs. Zain Qureshi, Qasim Soori and Mustafa Mehmood picked up two wickets each for Parliamentarian XI.

In reply Parliamentarian XI were restricted to 95. Mustafa Mehmood (32) and Ali Zahid (28) batted well. For Media XI Zain Farooq picked up three wickets with a wicket each was grabbed by Afzal Javed, Qaiser Butt and Rizwan Ghazali.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who was guest of honour met both teams. “Cricket has immense talent in Pakistan. Our Prime Minister is cricketing hero who brought World Cup for Pakistan,” Asad Qaiser said.

Besides parliamentarians, cricket officials including Islamabad Region head Shakil Sheikh was also present on the occasion. He acted as coordinator of the match and is supporting Parliamentarian team preparation for the Parliamentarian World Cup to be held in England from July 8-15. Besides Pakistan, host England, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and India are to compete in the event.