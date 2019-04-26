Inter-School Blind Cricket kicks off

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament 2019 started at Faisalabad with wins for Al-Maktoom Islamabad and GIB Bahawalpur on Thursday. In the first match, Al-Maktoom Islamabad beat AKAB AJK by 10 wickets at Boranwala Ground, Faisalabad.Out into bat, AKAB posted 243 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Tahseen (B1) made brisk 106 runs and Mehtab scored 32. For Islamabad, Yasir took 2 wickets while Tauseef and Hasnain claimed a wicket a piece. In reply, openers of Al-Maktoom Islamabad chased the target of 244 runs in just 16.5 overs without losing a wicket. Khayyam Abbasi remained beaten on 108* runs while Shahid Saleem made 102* not out. Khayyam Abbasi got the Man of the Match award. In the second match played Govt. Secondary Institute for the Blind, Bahawalpur beat Govt Special Education Schools Team Lahore eight wickets. Lahore won the toss and chose to bat first. Lahore posted 192 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Sanwal Shahzada 56 and Amman Ullah 26 were their top scorer. For Bahawalpur, Asad Bilal claimed 3 wickets by giving away 26 runs. Bhawalpur in reply chased the target in only 16 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Mubashar Jhangir played outstanding innings of 102 runs off 56 balls and Tahir Ali made 23. For Lahore, Mubshar Hussain claimed 1 wicket. Man of the Match went to Mubashar Jhangir.