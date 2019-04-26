PFF ‘D’ certificate coaching course begins

LAHORE: PFF ‘D’ certificate coaching course 2019, first batch commenced at MTFA on Thursday. In all 26 young and aspiring coaches from all over Pakistan are taking part in the 5-day long course. This is the first course being held by the present PFF body after winning the elections in December 2018. This is the 4th time that MTFA has the honor of organizing the course said Mian Rizwan Ali, who is the President of MTFA as well Lahore District Football Association. Another ‘D’ course shall be held in June 2019, which shall also be organized by MTFA.

At the moment PFF is working on war-footing under the dynamic leadership of PFF President Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah& Secretary General Sheikh Siddque, as they try to make-up for the lost period due to various reasons. PFF is seriously focused on coach education and hence the holding of this course is another milestone in this brief period of incarnation. The course instructor is Akhtar Mouhiuddin, who is being assisted by Khaled Khan (AFC ‘B’ license) while Sufi Anees Javed will be referee instructor.

Participants: M Rafiq, Hamza Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Muqarrab Ali, M Abid Ali, M Awais, Dilawar Ali Khan Ghazi, Malik Arif Hussain, Mudassar Ashraf, Faisal Hanif, Imama Arif, M Azeem, M Raheel , Taimoor Khalid Kiyani, Shoaib M, Sohaib Hassan, Abdul Jabbar, Rabia Tabasum, M Naeem Bhatti, Asad Majeed, Sajeel Ilyas.