close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 26, 2019

Rooney fires DC United to top

Sports

AFP
April 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Wayne Rooney fired DC United to the top of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday, scoring the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew. Former Manchester United and England star Rooney curled home a low

free-kick in the 27th minute to give United all three points and their first win in Columbus since 2007.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports