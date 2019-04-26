Rooney fires DC United to top

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Wayne Rooney fired DC United to the top of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday, scoring the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew. Former Manchester United and England star Rooney curled home a low
free-kick in the 27th minute to give United all three points and their first win in Columbus since 2007.
