PSB threatens Tchoukball Federation to disaffiliate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has threatened to disaffiliate Tchoukball Federation if the proper disciplinary action was not taken against the FATA players who were found guilty of misconduct during the 6th National Championship. An unpleasant incident took place between the players of FATA and spectators at final moments of the match held at the start of April. The said incident was against the spirit of the game. PSB advised the PTBF to initiate the disciplinarily proceedings against the culprits under the prescribed rules and regulations of the federation, failing which, PSB shall be constrained to disaffiliate the federation on this default. The federation has informed the government that disciplinary action is being taken against the culprits and the decision would be taken in general council meeting.